Avenue Q study

This section, from 10th to 11th street east of the Avenue Q Complete Street study shows four traffic lanes, separated by a landscaped median, with sidewalks, bike paths and two bus stops in cutouts from the main road.

 Drawing courtesy of City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — The Planning Commission, on Thursday, recommended to the City Council the Avenue Q Complete Streets study, which lays out a transportation blueprint for the transit corridor that connects to a planned future high-speed rail station.

The study looks at a multimodal corridor for the stretch of Avenue Q between Sierra Highway and 20th Street East. The design considers not only vehicle traffic, but also the safety of bicycles and pedestrians.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.