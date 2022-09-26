LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a zone change and tentative tract map by applicant Royal Investor Group to subdivide approximately 40.4 acres of vacant land between avenues K and K-8 on the east side of 55th Street West into 169 single-family residential lots.
The associated zone change would change from the R-10,000 to R-7,000.
The commission also adopted a mitigated negative declaration for the project.
Vacant land surrounds the proposed project site on all four sides. Lot sizes within the subdivision would range between 7,000 square feet and 13,101 square feet. All of the streets within the development would be private, according to a presentation by planner Monique Garibay at the Sept. 19 Planning Commission meeting.
In addition, the project site includes paseos, two open space areas with a community center, picnic areas, a dog run, tot lots and a swimming pool.
The city received a 27-page tome from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Chairman James Vose said.
“Interesting reading,” he said.
The mitigation monitoring program will require the project operator, prior to ground disturbance activities, to “provide evidence to the Department Services Director that the project operator and/or construction manager has developed a “Valley Fever Training Handout,” training, and schedule of sessions for education to be provided to all construction personnel,” the document said.
Also, before any ground-disturbing activities, the project applicant shall obtain an Incidental Take Permit from the Department of Fish and Wildlife for the Joshua trees to be removed from the project site.
“I noticed from California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and their 27 pages of comments, and then reading through the mitigated neg dec that you all have prepared, it seems to me that what staff has prepared and is recommending is certainly adequate,” Vose said, “and based on our previous history of analysis of projects of this type, right? Nothing extraordinary here that we should be concerned about.”
There were no speakers during the public hearing.
The commission voted 5-0, with commissioners King L. Moore II and Leslie Underwood absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.