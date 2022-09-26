Lancaster City logo

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a zone change and tentative tract map by applicant Royal Investor Group  to subdivide approximately 40.4 acres of vacant land between avenues K and K-8 on the east side of 55th Street West into 169 single-family residential lots.

The associated zone change would change from the R-10,000 to R-7,000.

