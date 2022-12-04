Lancaster City logo

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a tentative tract map for a subdivision of 34 single-family homes on approximately 10 acres of vacant land at the northeast corner of 35th Street West and Avenue J-8.

The proposed project, submitted by applicant Duke Engineering/Shawna Ricker, is surrounded by apartment buildings to the north and east and single-family homes to the south. West Wind Elementary School is to the west of the proposed project site.

