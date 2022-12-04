LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a tentative tract map for a subdivision of 34 single-family homes on approximately 10 acres of vacant land at the northeast corner of 35th Street West and Avenue J-8.
The proposed project, submitted by applicant Duke Engineering/Shawna Ricker, is surrounded by apartment buildings to the north and east and single-family homes to the south. West Wind Elementary School is to the west of the proposed project site.
Access to the proposed subdivision would be provided from Avenue J-6 as per city code. All of the streets within the development would be private.
John Christensen, who lives near the proposed subdivision, said the 34 new homes would cause major traffic disruptions.
“You’ll have 34-plus people getting up in the morning, go to work, they’ll be right out there where the buses are coming in and kids gotta cross the street,” Christensen said at the Nov. 21 meeting.
He added the intersection at Avenue J-8 and 35th Street West is already busy. He asked whether there was a traffic study completed for the proposed project.
A city traffic engineer said the project is too small to warrant a traffic analysis.
Christensen also expressed concern about possible flooding when the vacant land is developed.
“J-8, J-6 and 35th flood through there all of the time, so that’s just going to add to the problems,” he said. “I think that one entry way is just going to be killer. I think the whole thing needs to be reconsidered.”
Commission Chairman James Vose said they received a letter Christensen submitted with similar concerns.
“You do understand that the property is zoned for the purpose that the applicant has made on this project, similar to the all the adjacent properties,” Vose said.
He added they would ask staff to respond to Christensen’s questions.
The commission voted 5-0, with commissioners King Moore II and Daniel Tufts absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.