PALMDALE — The Planning Commission on Thursday paved the way for an industrial condominium development in the Fairway Business Park.
The commission unanimously approved the requested modification to a previously approved tract map for a 4.5-acre parcel at Grand Cypress Avenue and Delta Lane, northeast of the Antelope Valley Country Club.
Developer Andrew Eliopulos requested the modification, which split the parcel in two, allowing for construction of 18 industrial condominiums, nine at a time in two phases.
Each phase will consist of a 30,000-square-foot building with nine condominiums. The first phase will also include the necessary on- and off-site improvements for both parcels, according to the staff report.
Industrial condominiums are individually owned units within the larger structure, similar to residential condominiums, Eliopulos said.
Eliopulos has other developments within the Fairway Business Park, including the US Tool warehouse.
Asked by Commissioner Getro Elize about his experience in the Antelope Valley, Eliopulos cited that project, along with various residential and other developments.
“I’ve been doing this for 40 years,” he said.
The Commission also unanimously approved a tentative parcel map and site plan review to subdivide a 39-acre site at 40th Street East and Columbia Way (Avenue M) and allow for construction of a 25,000-square-foot warehouse and 14,400-square-foot equipment repair shop with a 1,200-square-foot office.
The map would create two parcels, one approximately 33.2 acres and the second approximately 4.3 acres.
The first parcel is where the warehouse and equipment repair shop will be constructed, with access from Columbia Way. An existing abandoned house and outbuilding at the rear of the parcel would remain, according to the staff report.
The second parcel, a narrow strip along 40th Street East, will remain vacant.
The site will house a warehouse and equipment repair/storage for a the Tutor Perini construction company, the project representative told the commission.
