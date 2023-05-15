Planning Commission

The Palmdale Planning Commission paved the way for development of 18 industrial condominiums on a 4.5-acre site in the Fairway Business Park, northeast of the Antelope Valley Country Club. Much like residential condominiums, these will be individually owned units within a larger building.

 Map courtesy of City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — The Planning Commission on Thursday paved the way for an industrial condominium development in the Fairway Business Park.

The commission unanimously approved the requested modification to a previously approved tract map for a 4.5-acre parcel at Grand Cypress Avenue and Delta Lane, northeast of the Antelope Valley Country Club.

