LANCASTER – The Planning Commission approved Conditional Use Permit 20-11 for the construction of two 3,976 square-foot buildings for automotive repair on 0.53 acres of vacant land at the northeast corner of Division Street and Avenue J-5 in the commercial zone.
The Commission voted 5-0, with Commissioner Diana Cook absent.
The proposed project by applicant Julio Razo requires a conditional use permit because it would be within 300 feet of residentially zoned property, according to a presentation by Senior Planner Joceyln Swain at the March 21 Planning Commission meeting.
The surrounding land uses include the Lancaster Korean Church to the south; a locksmith to the north; single-family residences to the east; and an auto repair facility to the west.
The proposed buildings would be along the northern and southern property lines and set back approximately 10 feet from the property line along Division Street, according to a staff report. Each building would have approximately 3,536 square feet of shop area and 440 square feet of office area. Each building would contain four service bays. The project would include 2,461 square feet of landscaping throughout the site and the parking areas.
