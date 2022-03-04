LANCASTER — The Planning Commission approved Conditional Use Permit No. 21-11 to allow Types 1 and 2 Alcoholic Beverage Control licenses for Two Tracks Brewing Co. in the Lancaster Marketplace.
A Type 1 license allows a large brewery to produce more than 60,000 barrels annually. A Type 2 license is for winegrowers. Two Tracks seeks to open at 2330 Mall Loop Road, Suite 108, in the former Cedar Performing Arts and Playhouse tenant space.
Applicant Renato Ballestas is proposing a business that would include the production of beer and wine.
Tasting would be offered in limited quantities during the proposed hours of operation, from noon to 10 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. In addition, the applicant is proposing to offer pre-packaged food to all patrons, including charcuterie and desserts. The applicant is also proposing to invite food trucks from the community on a weekly basis to serve patrons food.
“We’ve been doing this a long time, but it wasn’t until two years ago that we were planning to offer our passion to the community,” Ballestas said at the Feb. 28 Planning Commission meeting.
Ballestas added they hope to contribute to the ongoing development of the city’s economy as well as the other businesses in the marketplace.
Commissioner Dan Tufts asked about the runoff from the beer-making and wine production processes.
“Are you building in devices to filter this out?” Tufts said. ‘“How is this working?”
Two Tracks will build drainage for sanitation only, Ballestas said.
They will take the crushed grapes to their ranch to be recycled on the field.
“For the beer, it’s very small,” Ballestas said. “We are concentrating on quality, not quantity.”
The excess from beer production will also be taken to the ranch for use with their animals.
“Nothing is going to be wasted,” Ballestas said.
Ballestas adding they are in the process of planting their vineyard. In the meantime, they are using locally grown grapes.
Chairman James Vose pointed out that the conditions limit Two Tracks to eight ounces of beer per person per day and three ounces of wine per day per person.
“Do you understand that?” Vose said.
Ballestas agreed.
“Our passion is our wine,” Ballestas said.
He added they incorporated beer to help offset the small amount of grapes that they will bring in.
“We are not trying to make tons of money here; we basically want to offer our wine to the community,” Ballestas said.
The Planning Commission approved the Conditional Use Permit on a 5-0 vote, with Commissioner Diana Cook absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.