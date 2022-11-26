PALMDALE — The Planning Commission approved plans for another hotel near Avenue P-4 and Fifth Street West, south of the existing Embassy Suites hotel.
The proposed four-story hotel will have 107 rooms and will include an adjacent drive-through coffee shop, according to the plans presented to the Commission, on Nov. 10.
The hotel will also include a fitness center, outdoor patio and pool and a bar/lounge area, according to the staff report.
Entry into the hotel will be off Fifth Street West, with the coffee shop closest to that street and the hotel beyond.
Overall, the planned hotel meets or exceeds the city’s municipal code requirements, Associate Planner Justin Sauder said.
Because the hotel’s height, at 52 feet, exceeds the maximum 45 feet allowed in that area, it required a Conditional Use Permit, which the Commission granted.
The Commissioners also approved a CUP for on-site alcohol sales for the bar/lounge area, as well as minibars in the rooms.
According to the methods the city uses for determining if an alcohol license is appropriate for a location, the density of such licenses in the area of the proposed hotel is too high, as is the crime rate, which is about three times as high as the citywide average.
However, because the hotel is located appropriately in a high commercial-use area and the Specific Plan for that area is intended to produce a concentration of commercial uses, it qualifies for the CUP, Sauder said.
Additionally, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department had no objections to the permit.
Commissioner Marcos Alvarez questioned approving the hotel in an area that is considered high crime.
“Why would we want to continue to build on that knowing that it’s 303% higher than the average citywide?” he said.
Alvarez cast the lone dissenting vote on the matter.
According to drawings submitted with the application, the hotel will be a Cambria Hotel, part of the Choice Hotels chain.
Last month, the Commission approved plans for a hotel to the west of the Embassy Suites, this one part of the TownePlace Suites chain by Marriott.
