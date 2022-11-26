New hotel drawing

Plans for a new hotel with an adjacent drive-through coffee shop, located south of the existing Embassy Suites in Palmdale, were approved by the Planning Commission, this month.

 Drawing courtesy of the City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — The Planning Commission approved plans for another hotel near Avenue P-4 and Fifth Street West, south of the existing Embassy Suites hotel.

The proposed four-story hotel will have 107 rooms and will include an adjacent drive-through coffee shop, according to the plans presented to the Commission, on Nov. 10.

