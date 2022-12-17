LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission adopted a resolution recommending to the City Council for their approval an amendment to the Avanti North Specific Plan and an amendment to the tentative tract map to modify the development standards and increase the total number of single-family residential lots to 873 on 237 acres in the area generally bounded by avenues K and K-8 and 62nd and 70th streets west.
The Avanti North Specific Plan was first approved, in August 2017.
Applicant CV Communities LLC/Mike White proposed to modify the development standards in the specific plan, including the minimum lot size and lot width, in order to add 120 residential lots for a maximum of 873 residential lots. The lots sizes will range from a minimum of 5,000 square feet to a minimum of 6,600 square feet, according to a presentation by Senior Planner Jocelyn Swain at Monday’s Planning Commission meeting.
The proposed amendment would also reduce the size of the open space/basin areas from 11.8 acres to 10.4 acres. There would also be a slight reduction in the size of the two parks for a total park acreage of 10.2 acres instead of 10.4 acres.
“As we do these master planned communities, five years ago, actually started seven years ago designing it, changes happen in the market,” White said when he addressed the commission.
White added some of their builder clients give them feedback on lot sizes and lot widths that they wanted to incorporate in the project.
“We felt, kind of in this transitional period with the economy and development, that we would take the opportunity to update the plans that might be more fitting to the market that we’re trying to build to in Lancaster,” White said.
Commission Chairman James Vose said that he lives about one-and-a-half miles south of the proposed project.
“I don’t expect that it will have an economic impact plus or minus,” Vose said.
He added he lived in the same house, in 2017, when the commission approved the original specific plan and participated in the vote.
The commission voted 4-0, with commissioners King L. Moore, II, Daniel Tufts and Leslie Underwood absent.
