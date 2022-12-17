Avanti North map

This is an aerial view of the 237-acre site for the proposed Avanti North project that would have 837-single-family residential in the area generally bounded by avenues K and K-8 and 62nd and 70th streets west.

 Map courtesy of City of Lancaster Planning Department

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission adopted a resolution recommending to the City Council for their approval an amendment to the Avanti North Specific Plan and an amendment to the tentative tract map to modify the development standards and increase the total number of single-family residential lots to 873 on 237 acres in the area generally bounded by avenues K and K-8 and 62nd and 70th streets west.

The Avanti North Specific Plan was first approved, in August 2017.

