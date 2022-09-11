California-Abortion

People rally in support of abortion rights, in 2019, at the state Capitol in Sacramento. Planned Parenthood leaders from 24 states gathered, Friday, in Sacramento, hoping to map out a nationwide strategy that would emulate their success on the West Coast.

 Associated Press files

SACRAMENTO — Planned Parenthood leaders from 24 states gathered in California’s capital, Friday, to begin work on a nationwide strategy to protect and strengthen access to abortion, a counteroffensive aimed at pushing back against restrictions that have emerged in more than half of the country after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Their goal is to emulate the success liberals have had in California, where state lawmakers passed some of the most robust abortion protections in the country this year, culminating in a statewide election this fall that would make abortion a constitutional right in the nation’s most populous state.

