ONTARIO — Nobody was hurt when a small plane with four people aboard made an emergency landing, Monday morning, on a Southern California highway, authorities said.
The single-engine Piper PA-28 landed on Cajon Boulevard — also known as Historic Route 66 — near Ontario in San Bernardino County shortly before 10 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
