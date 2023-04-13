MOJAVE — During the oil crisis of the late 1970s and early 1980s, NASA researchers sought means of making airplane engines more fuel efficient to counter high fuel prices.
One concept tested as part of this Advanced Turboprop Project was General Electric’s “unducted fan” GE-36 engine. It was a hybrid between a conventional turboprop and turbofan engine.
The engine was tested on modified airliners in the mid-1980s. However, the design was not pursued as fuel prices receded, eliminating the justification for the cost of further development.
The project was awarded the 1987 Collier Trophy, the prestigious award presented annually to the greatest achievement in aeronautics or astronautics in America” by the National Aeronautic Association.
Retired GE chief test pilot Phil Schultz will talk about the experimental engine’s flight test development on Saturday at the Mojave Air and Space Port.
His talk will start at 11 a.m., in the Board room, in the Administration Building at the end of Airport Boulevard.
The presentation is part of Plane Crazy Saturday, a monthly gathering of aviation enthusiasts presented by the Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation.
The free, family-friendly, educational event features a flight line filled with aircraft of varied types and vintages, available for visitors to see up close.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to the flight line with its displays is through the Voyager restaurant, in the administration building.
The restaurant opens for breakfast at 8 a.m.
Dogs and other animals, other than service animals, are not permitted on the flight line.
Seating for the 11 a.m. presentation is limited. Reservations are requested by emailing info@mojavemuseum.org or calling 661-342-0604.
Donations are requested to support the Museum Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.