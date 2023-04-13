Plane Crazy April 2023

Retired General Electric chief test pilot Phil Schultz will speak Saturday at the Mojave Air and Space Port about the flight test development of GE’s experimental unducted fan airplane engine, tested in the mid-1980s as a potentially more fuel-efficient means of aircraft propulsion.

 Photo courtesy of Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation

MOJAVE — During the oil crisis of the late 1970s and early 1980s, NASA researchers sought means of making airplane engines more fuel efficient to counter high fuel prices.

One concept tested as part of this Advanced Turboprop Project was General Electric’s “unducted fan” GE-36 engine. It was a hybrid between a conventional turboprop and turbofan engine.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.