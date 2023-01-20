MOJAVE — The potential for offering community college courses in aerospace at the Mojave Air and Space Port, will be the topic of a presentation, on Saturday, at the airport.
Kern Community College District Director of Outreach Services Devin Daugherty will talk about the work the District and Cerro Coso Community College, in Ridgecrest, are doing to support the region’s aerospace and defense industries.
The Kern Community College District oversees programs at Cerro Coso, as well as Bakersfield and Porterville colleges. It also has education centers and sites in Delano, downtown Bakersfield, the Mammoth/Bishop area, Edwards Air Force Base and the Kern River Valley and offers programs locally through the Mojave Unified School District.
Daugherty’s presentation will begin at 11 a.m., in the Board room, in the Administration Building at the end of Airport Boulevard.
The presentation is part of Plane Crazy Saturday, a monthly gathering of aviation enthusiasts presented by the Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation.
The free, family-friendly, educational event features a flight line filled with aircraft of varied types and vintages, available for visitors to see up close.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to the flight line with its displays is through the Voyager restaurant, in the administration building. The restaurant opens for breakfast at 8 a.m.
Dogs and other animals, other than service animals, are not permitted on the flight line.
Seating for the 11 a.m. presentation is limited. Reservations are requested by emailing info@mojavemuseum.org or calling 661-342-0604.
Donations are requested to support the Museum Foundation.
Prior to his position as outreach services director, Daugherty served as the director of the Center for Applied Competitive Technologies for Santa Clarita Community College District.
With more than a decade in academia, he also has experience in project management, human resources management and healthcare for both government and private sectors.
He also served six years with the Army National Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.