MOJAVE — The Mojave Transportation Museum is hosting another Plane Crazy Saturday this weekend and will feature a 1958 Beech E18S (Twin Beech), weather permitting.
The Twin Beech is a six- to 11-seat, twin-engined, low-wing, tailwheel light aircraft. This specific plane was originally owned by Collins Radio before it was bought by current owners Phil and Barbara Schultz.
Cathy Hansen, president of the Mojave Transportation Museum and coordinator for Plane Crazy Saturday, said Collins Radio tested many radios in that very airplane.
“It was one of five airplanes that was used to test GPS, the Global Positioning System,” she said.
Hansen also said the plane was owned by Collins Radio for 26 years before it was acquired by Phil Shultz, a former test pilot for General Electric.
He and his wife have owned the Twin Beech for 30-plus years and have flown the plane all over including Alaska and more recently Catalina Island. Phil Shultz has also recently rebuilt both engines.
Residents are encouraged to bring their children and will be able to speak with Phil and Barbara Schultz about their aircraft from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Mojave Air and Spaceport.
“I love airplanes and I like the idea of inspiring young people to fly and to get into the aerospace industry,” Hansen said.
She also said social distancing won’t be a problem for those who attend because it will be outside on the flightline where residents will be able to walk around and take pictures.
There will be other aircraft there for residents to view and have the opportunity to talk to their owners.
The static aircraft display will be near the transient aircraft parking area by the Voyager Restaurant and original control tower.
