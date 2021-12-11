MOJAVE — Thirty-five years ago, all eyes were on Edwards Air Force Base as an odd-looking plane with long, spindly wings made its way down the runway.
The Voyager, essentially a flying fuel tank, took off on Dec. 14, 1986, on its historic nonstop, non-refueled flight around the globe. It landed on the same legendary runway, nine days, three minutes and 44 seconds later, before tens of thousands of spectators and news cameras.
The flight propelled co-pilots Dick Rutan and Jeana Yeager into the record books, along with the Voyager’s designer, Dick’s brother Burt. The aircraft itself now hangs in the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington.
The project captured the imagination of people around the world, many of whom donated money, time and talent to the volunteer-led cause.
To mark the 35th anniversary of the record-setting flight, the Mojave Transportation Museum will host a luncheon and celebration on Dec. 18 at the Mojave Air and Space Port, the Voyager project’s home base.
Dick Rutan will be in attendance, along with crew chief Bruce Evans and pilot Mike Melvill — the only one other than Rutan and Yeager to fly Voyager.
Many of the volunteers and friends who helped make the project a success are also anticipated to attend, organizer Cathy Hansen said.
Some 100 people took part during the nearly six years it took to bring the Voyager from a drawing on a restaurant napkin to the successful landing at Edwards AFB.
There will be a presentation with photos detailing construction of the one-of-a-kind airplane, showing the unique systems that moved fuel among the 17 tanks, including inside the 110-foot wingspan.
The event at the Stuart O. Witt Event Center doubles as a fundraiser for the museum, with a silent auction of memorabilia and commemorative T-shirts for sale.
“We’ll have a lot of really neat things for the silent auction,” Hansen said, including bobbleheads of Dick and Burt Rutan and signed photographs.
Tickets, for $35 each, may be purchased online at www.mojavemuseum.org. They may also be paid at the door, but reservations are requested via email at info@mojavemuseum.org or by calling 661-342-0604.
Doors at the event center, on Poole Street, open at 11 a.m., with the luncheon beginning at noon.
The event is held in conjunction with the monthly Plane Crazy Saturday, a monthly gathering of aviation enthusiasts presented by the Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation.
The free, family-friendly educational event features a flight line filled with aircraft of varied types and vintages, available for visitors to see up-close.
Plane Crazy will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to the flight line with its displays is through the Voyager restaurant, in the Administration building. The restaurant opens for breakfast at 8 a.m.
Dogs and other animals, other than service animals, are not permitted on the flight line.
