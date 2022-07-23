Beach Plane Crash

A small plane sits in the surf after it crashed into the ocean, Friday, just off Huntington Beach during a lifeguarding competition. A Coast Guard spokesperson says the plane went down about 30 yards from shore and the pilot was rescued.

 Associated Press

HUNTINGTON BEACH — A small plane towing a banner crashed in the ocean, Friday, during a lifeguard competition that turned into a real-life rescue along Southern California’s popular Huntington Beach.

Corinne Baginski was at the beach for her 17-year-old daughter’s races in the junior lifeguarding division, around 1:30 p.m., when she heard the sound of the aircraft slamming into the water. She instinctively turned to the tent where the teens were waiting for the next event to begin as part of the 2022 California Surf Lifesaving Association Junior Lifeguard Championship.

