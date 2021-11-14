RIDGECREST — Two people were killed when their plane crashed in the California desert Friday afternoon, officials said.
The crash, and a subsequent fire, was reported around 2:15 p.m. in eastern Kern County. Both occupants of the two-seater aircraft were killed, according to Kern County Fire Department spokesperson Erica Bain.
The incident occurred south of the city of Ridgecrest.
