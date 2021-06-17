FOLSOM — A small plane recently spotted by sonar at the bottom of a Northern California lake is not the wreck of an aircraft that disappeared into the water after a midair collision in 1965, authorities said Wednesday.
The possibility arose last week when wreckage was spotted by technicians testing sonar equipment at Folsom Lake.
Dive team sergeants from the Placer and El Dorado county sheriff’s offices went out with the technicians to obtain better images and they determined it is an airplane that crashed in 1986, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.
