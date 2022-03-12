PALMDALE — Volunteers are sought to help improve and beautify a Palmdale park and clean up the desert during Palmdale’s next Season of Service event, on March 26.
“We had a fantastic turnout last month at Domenic Massari Park doing some painting, graffiti removal and gopher hole backfilling, so this month we’re going to take on some similar projects at Desert Sands, one of our city’s longest serving parks,” Steve Hofbauer said, in a release announcing the project. “We’ll also have a crew helping to remove some illegal dumping. Make plans to join us as we help keep Palmdale beautiful.”
All of the park projects will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
The Saturday event will include three different projects to improve Desert Sands Park, 39117 Third St. East.
Volunteers ages 15 and older are needed to install rock mulch at the park. Volunteers should dress in layers and wear outdoor work clothes; work boots or high-top tennis shoes are recommended. Work gloves, masks and sunblock will be provided.
Those eight years and older have two other volunteer opportunities at the park: safety painting and turf repair and composting.
As with the other project, volunteers should dress in layers in outdoor work clothes and wear work boots or high-top tennis shoes are recommended. Work gloves, masks and sunblock will be provided.
Volunteers are also needed to help clean up the desert area at 42nd Street East and Avenue Q, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The project is suited for those age 10 years and older; those under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Volunteers should dress in layers in outdoor work clothes, and work boots or high-top tennis shoes are recommended. Work gloves, masks and sunblock will be provided. Masks are recommended because of the possibility for dust and dirt particles in the air during the cleanup.
Registration is required to participate in any of these projects, and is available at https://signup.com/go/ZqtQFAP
“A big thank you goes out to everyone who has been part of this year’s Season of Service,” Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa of District 2 said. “If you haven’t been able to join us, I encourage you to take this opportunity to come together to make our community better. We’ll be going into our parks, neighborhoods, and desert spaces on the fourth Saturday of the month to help make Palmdale a beautiful place to call home.”
Visit www.CityofPalmdale.org/Engaged for details.
