One of President Joe Biden’s first acts in office was to cancel the controversial Keystone Pipeline that was to carry a heavy crude oil mixture from western Canada to Nebraska, where it would connect with another leg stretching to Texas Gulf Coast refineries.
Critics of the president’s action claimed he had “killed 11,000 jobs.”
That figure is in contention and most studies put the figure at half that or less.
The jobs would last only a couple years as the pipeline was being built. Maintaining pipelines takes far fewer people.
Railroad jobs
The oil is carried to Texas in trains, whose union crews and supporting personnel would lose their jobs if it were built. And which also means that not building the pipeline will have no affect on fuel supplies as some claimed it would.
Opposition to building the pipeline comes from folks along its path, including Native American tribes.
Ironically for Californians, it’s similar to opposition to construction of the California High-Speed Rail system in this state.
That opposition has centered in Kings County, north of Bakersfield, from farmers who oppose the tracks running through their property.
Construction of that line, currently building tracks from Bakersfield to Merced, employs around 4,000 men and women, and is much more complex that putting pipe in the ground.
Current construction involves building bridges and other structures to carry the tracks over highways, eliminating road crossings that hold speeds down on the existing rail passenger service to a 79 mph top speed.
The Kings County opposition has its own irony, as the county’s cattle business depends on long, slow freight trains that block streets in Boron, Mojave and Tehachapi as they carry feed to the county several times a week.
That’s those long trains of reddish brown cars you get to watch while waiting at Mojave’s Arroyo Street crossing and in Boron.
Completion of tracks through the valley along with construction of connecting lines will employ crews to run the trains plus people to maintain them, sell tickets, etc.
The irony here is that many of the folks who support the Keystone pipeline oppose high speed rail which is already supporting good jobs and will continue to provide good operational positions when the line goes into service.
Mojave pipelines
On the subject of pipelines, two natural gas pipelines run through Mojave and are visible at Holt Street near the former aluminum extrusion plant eyesore and crossing Oak Creek Road west of town.
The newest of these lines was built some 10 or so years ago and I covered its construction for the Mojave Desert News as it moved west from the Boron area to Mojave and over the mountains to the San Joaquin Valley.
I don’t recall how many people were employed in the effort, but it was nowhere near what has been claimed for the Keystone line. Maintenance is like that for solar operations in the area, with perhaps one or two people.
COVID vaccine
I want to commend Adventist Health and Kern County supervisors for their handling of the effort to vaccinate county residents against COVID-19.
Adventist, which operates that wonderful new hospital in Tehachapi, one of the nicest structures in East Kern, along with clinics in California City and Mojave, offers injections at the hospital and with support from the supervisors are bringing them to communities in our region. The Tehachapi operation is one of the smoothest I have ever seen, beginning with my first injection a couple weeks ago.
I got the second jab last Saturday and it was a very smooth operation.
I made my appointment online and with a callback from them and was given an appointment at 11:05 a.m.
I arrived in front of the Tehachapi Post Office, waited my turn in line for a few minutes, had my paperwork checked by a courteous young lady, and was directed to the injection site a block away.
After the vaccine was injected,. At 11:06 (!) I was directed to the line to wait 15 minutes to ensure that there were no after-effects, and then sent on my way.
While waiting I was checked every few minutes by smiling young men from a Kern County wildland fire crew who gave me the thumbs up sign which I returned, telling them that I was okay, and then sent on my way.
By the way, the folks providing this service were doing so in an icy wind.
The following day and every day since I receive a text message questionnaire from the US Centers for Disease Control checking on my health. The only problem was soreness for one day at the injection site which is usual from all the other injections I have received in my 85 years.
Freezing wind turbines
Much is being made of wind turbines freezing in Texas.
I asked local renewable energy consultant Linda Parker if there are any problems with cold weather in turbines in our area, which has its share of cold weather every winter.
“We don’t have that problem because, unlike the Texas turbines, ours are weatherized,” she said.
In addition to wind turbines, natural gas lines and refineries froze in Texas because they also had not been weatherized.
Texas is also the only state not connected to a regional energy grid that could have provided additional electricity.
Which means that Texas apparently does everything on the cheap.
Adding to the disaster is that one of it GOP senators was vacationing in sunny Cancun while his constituents were freezing and without water.
Which makes me wonder how all those folks who moved to Texas from California are doing in their new home.
