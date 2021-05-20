NEW YORK — Paul Mooney, the boundary-pushing comedian who was Richard Pryor’s longtime writing partner and whose bold, incisive musings on racism and American life made him a revered figure in stand-up, has died. He was 79.
Cassandra Williams, Mooney’s publicist, said he died Wednesday morning at his home in Oakland, California, from a heart attack.
Mooney’s friendship and collaboration with Pryor began in 1968 and lasted until Pryor’s death in 2005. Together, they confronted racism perhaps more directly than it ever had been before onstage.
Mooney wasn’t as widely known as Pryor, but his influence on comedy was ubiquitous. As head writer on “In Living Color,” Mooney helped create and inspire the Homey D. Clown character. He played the future-foretelling Negrodamus on “Chappelle’s Show.”
In any forum, Mooney was uniquely fearless as a comedian. His blunt confrontations with racism and power in white America could be hysterical or simply defiantly unflinching. In his 2012 special “The Godfather of Comedy,” he said the only way to end racism was to “kill every white person on this planet.” Mooney considered himself “the first comic to bring a ‘just between us’ Black voice to the stage.”
“I say what I feel. White folks got their freedom. I’m going to be free, white and 21, too,” Mooney said in 2010.
Mooney chronicled his partnership with Pryor in his 2007 memoir “Black Is the New White.” They first met, Mooney recalled, when Pryor showed up at a party at Mooney’s apartment on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood and suggested an orgy. Mooney threw him out.
They were opposites in many ways. Mooney didn’t drink or do drugs. But they found they shared a natural connection.
“Even though I have a feeling that sooner or later it’s all going to crash, I still accept Richard’s friendship,” Mooney wrote in “Black Is the New White.” “He is irresistible.”
At a time when nearly all television writers were white, Mooney and Pryor first wrote episodes for the sitcom “Sanford and Son” together. They continued on the short-lived 1978 variety program “The Richard Pryor Show.” Mooney helped write many of Pryor’s classic comedy albums, including “...Is It Something I Said?” (1976) and “Live on the Sunset Strip” (1983).
