Pitman Hughes

Pitman Hughes

 Bob Self

NEW YORK (AP) — Dorothy Pitman Hughes, a pioneering Black feminist, child welfare advocate and lifelong community activist who toured the country speaking with Gloria Steinem, in the 1970s, and appears with her in one of the most iconic photos of the second-wave feminist movement, has died. She was 84.

Hughes died, Dec. 1 in Tampa, Fla., at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, said Maurice Sconiers of the Sconiers Funeral Home in Columbus, Ga. Her daughter, Delethia Ridley Malmsten, said the cause was old age.

