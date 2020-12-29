PALMDALE — The building that once housed The Pines Café, at 4343 Pearblossom Highway, burned down Sunday. The café was a local fixture for many decades. The Pines closed many years ago. Longtime locals recall the former owner, the late Larry Haxton, had a no ketchup rule — it would offend the chef.
Locals say truck drivers would toot their horns as they drove by the restaurant if they could not stop in. More recently, the building housed The Habanero Grill.
