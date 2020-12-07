LANCASTER — The Partners in Nutrition Cooperative, also known as PINCO, released a marketing video to solicit more school Districts to join them.
PINCO has 34 member Districts, including those in the Antelope Valley, and Kern and Inyo counties. The Districts pool their resources so that all Districts, from the largest to the smallest, can save money when purchasing food to meet students’ nutritional needs.
The three-minute video features testimonials from member Districts on the benefits of membership.
“One time when my freezers went down we lost all of our food,” Dee Abemma of Arvin Union School District said in the video. “They were down for three days and PINCO came to the rescue. They gave me everything I needed. I fulfilled an entire month of a menu all with the help of my PINCO team members and that’s what we are. We might be different school Districts but we’re one team in PINCO.”
All of the member Districts get to vote on the food items that go into the buying guide each year. PINCO typically holds a food show each December where food service staff from each of the Districts and students can sample new items that could end up on school menus in the future.
However, this year’s show was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. PINCO created the video, at a cost of $1,500, to promote PINCO to other school Districts that are not part of the cooperative in an effort to get more members.
“Regardless of the size of your program or the District that you work in, it’s one District, one vote,” PINCO President Joe Cook says in the video.
Cook is also the director of Food Services for Antelope Valley Union High School District, which serves as PINCO’s lead agency.
“One of the things that makes PINCO special is how we work together as a force multiplier in the use of our USDA foods and the solicitation process when we go out to bid on our USDA commodities,” Cook said in the video.
