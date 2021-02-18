The identity of a man involved in a fatal plane crash on Saturday has been released.
Todd Q. Smart, 56, of Hidden Valley, Calif., was the pilot of an aircraft that crashed in the mountainous terrain southeast of Tehachapi.
Smart and the wreckage were found Monday morning, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The plane apparently left Camarillo on the way to Mammoth Lakes and encountered high wind and low visibility in the Tehachapi area, according to a news release Monday from the Sheriff’s Office. The make and model of the aircraft were not disclosed.
The Sheriff’s Office and the Kern County Fire Department first learned of the missing plane at about 6 p.m. Sunday when it was reportedly lost near Oak Creek and Tehachapi Willow Springs roads, the release stated. It said they looked for the plane that night but had to suspend the search because of difficult weather conditions.
