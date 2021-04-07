PALMDALE — The Palmdale Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing for a proposed tentative tract map, Conditional Use Permit and Site Plan Review for a proposed Pilot Travel Center off Pearblossom Highway and Fort Tejon Road.
The proposed action also includes adoption of the mitigated negative declaration and mitigation monitoring and reporting program, finding that the proposed project will not result in a significant impact to the environment.
Applicant Pilot Travel Centers LLC seeks to subdivide an approximately 28-acre parcel into three parcels and construct a commercial travel center on the approximately nine-acre westernmost parcel.
The project site is located north of Pearblossom Highway and west of Fort Tejon Road/Highway 138, according to a staff report by Planning Manager Megan Taggart.
The proposed travel center building is 11,644 square feet and would include a 4,185 square-foot convenience store and 1,025 square-feet of restaurant area. Travel amenities would include laundry and shower facilities and commercial and non-commercial vehicle fueling facilities.
Pilot Travel Centers LLC has also requested approval of a Type 20 Alcoholic Beverage Control license, which authorizes the sale of beer and wine for consumption off the premises where sold and tobacco sales for a convenience store use, which is proposed to operate 24-hours a day, seven days a week.
The project site includes the Antelope Valley Swap Meet at Four Points. However, with the exception of proposed roadway and site access improvements, no physical site improvements are proposed for the two remainder parcels, including the swap meet site.
The Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday. The meeting is closed to in-person attendance but will be simulcast live at www.cityofpalmdale.org and Spectrum channel 27.
