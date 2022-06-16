MOJAVE — The annual National Championship Air Races, held in Reno, Nev., are a spectacle of powerful airplanes racing each other around an aerial track 50 feet above the ground.
The races’ seven classes include everything from souped-up War Birds to jets, sleek homemade racers to biplanes.
The Formula One class, in which the airplanes all use the same type of engine — one found in general aviation aircraft — features planes that can reach more than 250 mph during races. It is considered a relatively inexpensive way to enter the sport, according to the Formula One air racing web site.
Pilot and air racer Shaun Milke will share about his experiences flying his 1978 Cassutt III-M Formula One racer, “Phat Ass Cass,” on Saturday, at the Mojave Air and Space Port.
Milke, of Fairbanks, Alaska, but working as an independent contractor in Mojave, raced his plane to 180 mph to place second during the heats of the 2021 Reno races.
His red-and-white No. 74 racer will be on display, as well.
The presentation will begin at 11 a.m., in the Board Room, in the Administration Building at the end of Airport Boulevard.
Milke’s talk is part of Plane Crazy Saturday, a monthly gathering of aviation enthusiasts presented by the Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation.
The free, family-friendly educational event features a flight line filled with aircraft of varied types and vintages, available for visitors to see up-close.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to the flight line with its displays is through the Voyager restaurant, in the Administration building. The restaurant opens for breakfast at 8 a.m.
Dogs and other animals, other than service animals, are not permitted on the flight line.
Seating for the 11 a.m. presentation is limited. Reservations are requested by emailing info@mojavemuseum.org, or calling 661-342-0604. Donations are requested to support the Museum Foundation.
