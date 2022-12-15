William B. Scott

SCOTT

MOJAVE — During flight testing of the Canadair Challenger business jet, in 1980, the aircraft entered a deep stall, causing pilot Norm Ronason to lose control of the plane.

The crew of that flight, for Mojave-based Flight Systems, flight test engineer William B. Scott and co-pilot Dave Gollings, were able to bail out, but Ronason, as the last to exit the plane, was too low for his chute to open and he died.

