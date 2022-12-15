MOJAVE — During flight testing of the Canadair Challenger business jet, in 1980, the aircraft entered a deep stall, causing pilot Norm Ronason to lose control of the plane.
The crew of that flight, for Mojave-based Flight Systems, flight test engineer William B. Scott and co-pilot Dave Gollings, were able to bail out, but Ronason, as the last to exit the plane, was too low for his chute to open and he died.
Scott will tell the story of that harrowing flight, on Saturday, at the Mojave Air and Space Port. The talk begins at 11 a.m., in the Board Room, in the Administration Building at the end of Airport Boulevard.
Scott went on to a 22-year career with the magazine Aviation Week & Space Technology, retiring as the publication’s Rocky Mountain Bureau chief, often evaluating aircraft based on his experience as a graduate of the US Air Force Test Pilot School.
He is also the author of several books, his latest being “Combat Contrails: Vietnam,” which tells the combat stories of 18 Vietnam veterans.
Scott’s presentation is part of Plane Crazy Saturday, the monthly gathering of aviation enthusiasts presented by the Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation.
The free, family-friendly, educational event features a flight line filled with aircraft of varied types and vintages, available for visitors to see up close.
The event will run from 10 a.m., to 2 p.m. Admission to the flight line with its displays is through the Voyager restaurant, in the Administration Building. The restaurant opens for breakfast at 8 a.m.
Dogs and other animals, other than service animals, are not permitted on the flight line.
Seating for the 11 a.m. presentation is limited. Reservations are requested by emailing info@mojavemuseum.org
Donations are requested to support the Museum Foundation.
Also at the Mojave Air and Space Port, from noon to 4 p.m., on Saturday, will be a toy drive and Christmas tree event, a joint project between the airport and the California Highway Patrol Mojave Office.
The airport has long been a collection point for the annual “CHiPs for Kids” toy drive, but this year, organizers have gone a step further, with a holiday party featuring free photos with Santa, hot chocolate and toy giveaway.
In addition, more than 25 decorated Christmas trees will be raffled away, along with other items.
The festivities will be held in the Stuart O. Witt Event Center, on Poole Street, off Airport Boulevard.
