SAN BERNARDINO — A pilot was seriously injured when a small plane crashed in a dry riverbed near an inland Southern California airfield Friday night, authorities said.
The single-engine Cessna was coming in for a landing at San Bernardino International Airport around 8 p.m. when the pilot reported engine trouble, said Eric Sherwin, spokesman for the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
The plane crashed and broke apart about a mile south of the airport.
“It was a violent impact,” Sherwin said.
The pilot, the only person on board, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, he said.
