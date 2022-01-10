LOS ANGELES — A pilot was hospitalized, Sunday, following the crash of a small plane on railroad tracks just outside a Pacoima airfield, authorities said.
The Cessna 172 crashed around 2:10 p.m. shortly after takeoff from Whiteman Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The pilot, the only person on board, was transported in unknown condition, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. No other injuries were reported.
Photos from the scene showed the single-engine plane came to a stop with its left wing and nose touching the pavement along the railroad tracks.
Officials said Metrolink train service was halted and road traffic was detoured in the area.
