PACOIMA — The pilot of a single-engine plane was killed Thursday when the aircraft crashed and caught fire near Whiteman Airport.
Firefighters were sent to the 10600 block of North Sutter Avenue at 11:44 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The Cessna 172 crashed just short of the runway on the west side of the airport, coming down near three residential buildings.
“Firefighters extinguished the flames engulfing at least two vehicles and the wreckage after (the) small aircraft went down in a residential area,” the LAFD said in a statement. “The fire spread to trees and vegetation in front of a residential home, but firefighters navigated downed power lines and protected the home from sustaining any structural fire damage.”
The pilot, who was not immediately identified, was the sole occupant of the aircraft, which crashed while on final approach to Runway 12. No bystander injuries were reported, according to the LAFD.
Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were sent to repair the downed power lines.
The crash will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
