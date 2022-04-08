LANCASTER — The families of Gabriel Fernandez, Anthony Avalos and Noah Cuatro invite residents to a potluck community picnic in honor of Child Abuse Awareness Month, on Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park.
The picnic is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the park, 43063 10th St. West.
Child abuse prosecutor Jonathan Hatami and Tania Owen, the widow of Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Sgt. Steve Owen, who was shot and killed, on Oct. 5, 2016, in Lancaster after responding to a burglary call, will also be there.
“Most likely Hatami will be supplying hamburgers, hot dogs and stuff,” Olivia Rubio, Fernandez’s aunt, said.
Rubio encouraged anyone who would like to attend to bring their lawn chairs and/or blankets.
“It’s going to be very family-oriented,” Rubio said. “All our families are going to be there, able to chat with everybody.”
The families held a similar barbecue last year.
“We just want to bring more awareness out there to the families and if they need any kind of help or any kind of support we’ll be there to answer any questions they have,” Rubio said.
Hatami confirmed that he will once again don an apron and do the barbecuing. There will be hot dogs, hamburgers, buns, carne asada and tortillas.
The public is welcome to bring shareable sides.
The three young boys grew up in different parts of the Antelope Valley, but their brutal deaths within a six-year span, from May 2013 to June 2019, have forever tied them together.
Fernandez, eight, was routinely beaten, tortured, starved, bound, gagged and forced to sleep inside a cabinet until his May 2013 death.
Avalos, 10, died, on June 21, 2018, after he was allegedly tortured and murdered by his mother Heather Maxine Barron and her boyfriend Kareem Ernesto Leiva.
Cuatro, four, died, July 6, 2019. A grand jury, in January 2020, returned an indictment against his parents Jose Cuatro and Ursula Elaine Juarez, for one count each of murder and torture.
“Please help strengthen families and end child physical & sexual abuse,” Hatami said in a text message. “Every child deserves to be loved & protected. We must all rise up & do our part everyday not just one month out of the year to always fight for justice for our children and community.”
