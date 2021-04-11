PALMDALE — The driver of a Toyota Tacoma was killed Saturday in a solo vehicle crash.
Dallas Barretto was 28, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. The California Highway Patrol reported he was from Lake Los Angeles.
The crash occurred at 2:45 a.m. near 125th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, according to the CHP.
The truck was eastbound on Palmdale Boulevard, east of 125th Street East, where it made an unsafe turning movement and veered out of control overturning onto the north shoulder, CHP Officer Monique Mischeaux said.
Barretto was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, Mischeaux said.
The CHP’s Antelope Valley office urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 661-948-8541.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.