LITTLEROCK — A silver Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck hit a power pole Friday morning near the Littlerock Post Office on Highway 138, knocking out power to approximately 871 Southern California Edison customers, including Alpine Elementary School.
It was not immediately clear whether anybody was injured in the solo vehicle crash, which crumpled the front end of the truck. A tow truck was called in to remove the vehicle.
The impact knocked the power pole askew over the sidewalk with the lines down. The California Highway Patrol closed westbound lanes on Highway 138 until Edison had its traffic team set up.
By 12;51 p.m. the CHP website added an entry about a driver in a FedEx truck calling to ask why units were not allowing the westbound lanes to travel. By 3 p.m. traffic was allowed to pass through the area, with traffic diverted to the center lane as Edison continued to work on the pole, according to the CHP.
Edison reported the power outage at 11:23 a.m. affecting 871 customers. By 12;26 p.m. power was partially restored to 211 customers. By 3:37 p.m. power was restored to all but two residential customers, according to Reggie Kumar, Edison’s public safety advisor.
