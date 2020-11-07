The hit television show “American Pickers” is making its way back to California with Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz looking to buy more rusty gold in people’s garages and barns.
The show is set to return to the Golden State in December and is looking for leads on interesting characters with interesting items.
“We would love to spread the word in your area,” casting associate Maggie Kissinger said. “The way we find people and collections for our show is through spreading the word far and wide so that people know we’re coming to town.”
The show understands the challenges brought on by the pandemic but is excited to reach the many collectors throughout the state.
“We at ‘American Pickers’ are taking this pandemic very seriously and will be adjusting our schedule accordingly for the safety of those who appear on our show and our crew,” Kissinger said. “We won’t pick unless everybody is safe, so if we cannot make those dates, nobody’s time is wasted as we will re-schedule to a date when conditions allow filming.”
“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking.” The show follows Wolfe and Fritz as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques always looking to discover something they have never seen before.
The duo explores people’s homes, barns, sheds, outbuildings, and other places to buy or “pick” various items for resale, for clients or for their personal collections. The two hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.
The show debuted in January 2010 on the History Channel and has successfully run for 21 seasons.
Wolfe and Fritz pick only private collections, which excludes stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.
If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can look through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST (653-7878).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.