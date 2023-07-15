Obit Andre Watts

Andre Watts, 16, performs the Liszt piano concerto No. 1 with the New York Philharmonic, in 1963. Watts died Wednesday in Bloomington, Ind., at age 77.

 Associated Press files

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Pianist André Watts, whose televised debut with the New York Philharmonic as a 16-year-old in 1963 launched an international career of more than a half-century, has died. He was 77.

Watts died Wednesday at his home in Bloomington of prostate cancer, his manager, Linda Marder, said Friday. Watts joined the faculty of the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music in 2004. He said in 2016 that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

