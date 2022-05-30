LOS ANGELES — The results of a strike authorization vote by members of the union representing resident physicians and interns at three Los Angeles County hospitals are expected to be announced, today.
The Committee of Interns and Residents, part of the Service Employees International Union and commonly referred to as CIR/SEIU, represents more than 1,300 resident physicians and fellows at LAC+USC Medical Center, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, and Martin Luther King, Jr. Outpatient Center.
The strike authorization vote, prompted by stalled contract talks with County officials, began, May 16, and will end, today.
