PALMDALE — Palmdale High School Falcon alumni will hold their second Epic Reunion, on Sept.10 and 11, at Lancaster Municipal Stadium. Alumni from 21 classes from 1959 to 1979 are expected to attend the epic reunion.
The two-day extravaganza is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., on Sept. 10, and from 9 a.m. to noon, on Sept. 11, at the stadium, 45116 Valley Central Way.
Tickets cost $85 per person and must be purchased in advance. Ticket price includes barbecue, on Sept. 10, and brunch, on Sept. 11.
Organized by Chairman Patty Hayman-Rardon, member of the Class of 1972, the previous Epic Reunion, in September 2012, attracted nearly 1,000 alumni.
“When Palmdale was a sleepy small town, families knew each other and school mates knew their friend’s siblings from various PHS graduating years,” Hayman-Rardon wrote.
“We all ran the same streets, explored the same desert and gathered at the same local hang outs. With that in mind, we are celebrating those days of the 1960s and 1970s. Classes from 1959-1979 are the focus, although everyone is invited.”
Alumni are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch, lawn chair and easy-ups, on Sept. 10, and check out the classic cars. There will be some class competitions, music of the 1960s and 1970s and fun photos to take in the photo booth.
The University of Antelope Valley Culinary School will cater the barbecue dinner, on Sept. 10.
Attendees can dance to the live sounds of alumni bands “if you are still feeling the groove and mingle and hang out with the kids from the old neighborhood,” Hayman-Rardon wrote.
