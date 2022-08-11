PHS Epic Reunion

Palmdale High School alumni from the classes of 1965 through 1975 were able to tour their old high school during a reunion, in 2012. Nearly 1,000 alumni gathered for the event. This year’s event is scheduled for Sept. 10 and 11.

 Valley Press files

PALMDALE — Palmdale High School Falcon alumni will hold their second Epic Reunion, on Sept.10 and 11, at Lancaster Municipal Stadium. Alumni from 21 classes from 1959 to 1979 are expected to attend the epic reunion.

The two-day extravaganza is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., on Sept. 10, and from 9 a.m. to noon, on Sept. 11, at the stadium, 45116 Valley Central Way.

