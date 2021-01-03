PALMDALE — Victor Vazquez has a mystery to solve.
The former Antelope Valley resident who now lives in Fresno bought a photo album about three years ago this past Christmas filled with a treasure-trove of pictures. There a little more than 200 pictures in all. The memories captured date back more than 50 years in at least one photo. Other photos are more recent. Some of the photos have names inscribed on the back.
In one photo, an African-American woman, her hair pulled back, pauses mid-step and turns slightly to her left. Her mouth is open slightly, as if to say, “What are you doing?”
The woman is wearing black sunglasses, a long-sleeved brown blouse and dark pants. She is at what appears to be a hospital. A red sign to her right has Emergency Entrance printed in English and Spanish with an arrow pointing the opposite direction the woman is walking.
Another faded vintage square photograph shows two men dressed in camouflage standing in what appears to be a snow storm. The back of the photo is inscribed: “1-25-67 That’s my soul brother from New York. He is Italinan (sic). Lots of love. James - Fort Eustis Virginia.”
Yet another photo shows a young woman with shoulder length dark hair wearing a black top, a gold necklace, and a slight smile. She is standing in front of a planter. The inscription on the back of the photo could explain why the woman has a smile on her face: It says “Shirley Stallworth. Employee of the month. 3/1983.”
Another undated photo depicts a young boy in a white shirt with a blue bow tie and cream jacket. There are star speckled balloons in the background. The back of the photo is inscribed “Tyler Daniels, 9 mths.”
Another vintage photo with worn edges depicts two men in what appears to be Army uniforms leaning against an Army ambulance. A different picture is a group shot taken outside with several of the people in the photo holding red, yellow, or blue fans spread open.
In another photo a young boy — could it be Tyler? — wearing a blue and white striped shirt with white pants. He has a smile on his face. He appears to be standing in a church.
Another photo depicts what appears to be a group of kindergarten students. Is that Tyler in the front and center?
Vazquez bought the photo album to use, thinking he could find the family the photos belonged to but came up short in his detective work. Some of the photos appeared to have been processed at Target. He picked up the album again.
“I want to reach out to a bigger audience to see if somebody might know something,” Vazquez said.
Most of the pictures appear to be from the early 2000s based on the quality of the photos and what people are wearing, Vazquez said.
Vazquez hopes to reunite the photos with their proper owner.
“I figured somebody might enjoy them,” Vazquez said.
