Arizona Weather Heat

Heat ripples engulf two ladies while crossing the street Monday in downtown Phoenix. The city recorded its 19th straight day above 110 degrees Tuesday, shattering heat records worldwide.

 Associated Press

PHOENIX — The extreme heat scorching Phoenix set a record Tuesday, the 19th consecutive day temperatures hit at least 110 degrees in a summer of suffering echoing around much of the globe.

As human-caused climate change and a newly formed El Niño combine to shatter heat records worldwide, the Phoenix region, where it reached 116 by 2 p.m., stands apart among major US metropolitan areas.

