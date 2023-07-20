Extreme Weather North Carolina

The Pfizer plant in Rocky Mount, NC, is damaged after severe weather, including a tornado, passed the area on Wednesday.

 Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. — A tornado heavily damaged a major Pfizer pharmaceutical plant in North Carolina on Wednesday, the latest in a string of extreme weather events plaguing the US on a day when floods deluged communities in Kentucky and scorching heat smothered Phoenix and Miami.

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer confirmed that the large manufacturing complex was damaged by a twister that touched down near Rocky Mount, but said via email that it had no reports of serious injuries there. It said in a later email, without giving workforce numbers, that the plant employees followed safety procedures and evacuated and all “are safe and accounted for.”

