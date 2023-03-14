LANCASTER — Proponents for a proposed site-based performing arts charter school that was rejected last year by the Antelope Valley Union High School District Board of Education were back in front of the Board for a public hearing Thursday with a new petition for a different school.
The proposed Antelope Valley Synergy School of Performing Arts and Technology is not the same school lead petitioner Derrick Spiva proposed last year. That was a high school program. The new proposed charter school would served transitional kindergarten through 12th-grade students.
In addition, the proposed school is no longer working with iLEAD California. The new back office support will come from Maker Learner Network. The petition is expected to go before the Board for action at the April 20 meeting.
“The vision is to give learners an opportunity, in the Antelope Valley, to develop artistic, technical and academic skills by connecting them to professionals working in the field to prepare them for jobs in the industry,” Spiva said.
The school intends to begin operation this fall. However, it does not yet have a location.
Trustee Donita Winn asked why they came to the District with a proposed TK-12 program.
Spiva said that was based on feedback from parents. The students would then be able to grow up in the performing arts culture.
Winn also asked where the school would be located.
“We are right now looking at viable facilities,” Spiva said. “We have a couple that we’re looking at; the challenge is making sure that it is e-occupancy ready.”
The school’s target student population for its first year of operation is 210 students in transitional kindergarten through sixth grade. The program would add seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th grades in its second year, then 11th grade in its third year and so on. The total enrollment is projected to be 780 students at full growth.
“We’re not looking at taking students, you know, large numbers of students from the District,” Spiva said.
The school would offer 20% independent study, he said.
Its educational approach and school design is based on project-based Learning, community-based learning, inclusive learning, social emotional learning and creative learning.
As it relates to Career Technical Education, the school would prepare young people for jobs in the entertainment industry, Spiva said.
“The entertainment industry is the third largest industry in the state of our California, but yet we here in the Antelope Valley are sending very few of our kids to be a part of that huge industry, where they can make lots of money,” he said.
The school received a $600,000 grant from Los Angeles County and has applied for more. They expect to have enough funding beyond average daily attendance “to make this work,” Spiva said.
Its partners include the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale.
Seven people spoke in favor of the proposed charter school, including Spiva’s mother, Dornetha Jacobs, a former District teacher.
“Are you willing to do the right thing for the Synergy petition?” Jacobs asked. “I ask you, are you willing to do the right thing to help these students?”
Parent L’Atorra Saxton supported the school for the freedom of choice.
“Our kids needs this,” Saxton said. “They need to be able to express themselves through the arts. They need to be able to learn and have a pathway to success.”
Educator Peg Lee, a retired supervisor with the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, also supported the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.