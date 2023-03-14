AVUHSD charter hearing

Educator Derrick Spiva, the lead petitioner for the proposed Antelope Valley Synergy School of Performing Arts and Technology, speaks to the Antelope Valley Union High School District Board of Education on Thursday during the public hearing for the proposed charter school.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Proponents for a proposed site-based performing arts charter school that was rejected last year by the Antelope Valley Union High School District Board of Education were back in front of the Board for a public hearing Thursday with a new petition for a different school.

The proposed Antelope Valley Synergy School of Performing Arts and Technology is not the same school lead petitioner Derrick Spiva proposed last year. That was a high school program. The new proposed charter school would served transitional kindergarten through 12th-grade students.

