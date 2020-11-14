SACRAMENTO — No one outside of San Quentin State Prison will be seeing Scott Peterson in person any time soon as officials consider if he should be retried in the headline-grabbing slayings of his pregnant wife and unborn child, a California judge decided Friday.
San Francisco Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo had feared Peterson, 48, would not have ready access to his defense attorneys as she considers whether he should get a new trial because of juror misconduct and as prosecutors once again seek to have him sentenced to death.
San Quentin is home to California’s death row. Peterson, wearing a mask to limit spread of the Coronavirus, has been appearing remotely by video or telephone link at his court hearings in Modesto and Redwood City since the state Supreme Court ordered lower courts to reconsider the two findings.
But his defense attorneys said they have had enough access to speak with their client at the prison and don’t need him moved to the San Mateo County Jail.
“I’m able to talk with Mr. Peterson there. He has a typewriter, he is able to write letters there. It is, I think, a better situation than what would occur in San Mateo,” defense attorney Pat Harris said during a hearing Friday.
San Quentin had one of the worst institutional outbreaks of the Coronavirus. It sickened more than 2,200 inmates this summer and killed 28 inmates and one employee.
But the corrections department’s online tracker shows just three current active cases, and Harris said he believes Peterson “is safe” from the virus if he remains at the prison, particularly when balancing the risk if he is moved elsewhere.
Harris is representing Peterson on the death penalty question. He has separate attorneys representing him on the issue of whether he should get a new trial. They agreed in a court filing that he should stay put.
“If it’s not broken, there’s nothing to fix,” Harris told the judge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.