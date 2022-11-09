Obit McNab Hockey

Boston Bruins forward Peter McNab celebrates after a goal against the Quebec Nordiques, April 23, 1982, in Boston.

 AP Photo/File

DENVER (AP) — Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70.

The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced his death on social media. McNab released, in late summer of 2021, that he was battling cancer, but in February, he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup, last June, over Tampa Bay.

