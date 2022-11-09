DENVER (AP) — Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70.
The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced his death on social media. McNab released, in late summer of 2021, that he was battling cancer, but in February, he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup, last June, over Tampa Bay.
The charismatic McNab saw and experienced just about every step of the journey since the Avalanche arrived in Denver from Quebec before the 1995-96 season. He had a front-row seat for the exploits of Joe Sakic, Patrick Roy and Peter Forsberg, for the legendary — and contentious — clashes with the Detroit Red Wings and for the dawn of a new era that featured Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.
Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, McNab grew up in San Diego. He played three seasons for the Pioneers 1970-1973, where he helped Denver to a runner-up finish in the NCAA Division I championship game, in ‘73. He was inducted into the US Hockey Hall of Fame, in 2021.
