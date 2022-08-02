PALMDALE — The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control will waive late fees for pet owners who have put off paying their required annual pet licenses and incurred late fees during these difficult economic times, the Department announced.
The fee waivers are open for Palmdale residents and those living in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County. The Department will waive late fees for residents renewing or buying a new license for their dog or cat now through Oct. 31.
