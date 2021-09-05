PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control’s seven animal care centers, including those in Lancaster and Palmdale, have dogs and cats up for adoption at special rates throughout September.
The centers are offering $20 adoption fees for large dogs over 35 pounds and all cats. The discounted rate of $20 includes adoption, vaccination, microchip and spay/neuter.
The special promotion coincides with NBC 4 and Telemundo 52’s Clear the Shelters annual pet adoption and donation drive, which kicked off on Aug. 23 and continues through Sept. 19.
“A huge thank you to NBC4 and Telemundo 52 for spreading the message that adoption is the best option and helping homeless pets find forever homes,” Director Marcia Mayeda said in a statement.
Under the county’s new Love at First Sight adoption program, which launched last month, members of the public can self-schedule appointments online to visit an animal care center. During their visit, potential adopters can view all available animals and adopt on a first-come, first-served basis. This means no more waiting lists that can delay the adoption process – animals that are spayed or neutered and available that day are listed as “Ready to Go Home.”
With all these enhancements and NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s help, the goal is to Clear the Shelters in September, the department said.
Visit https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/all-visits-to-the-animal-care-center-are-by-appointment-only/ to schedule an appointment at the Lancaster or Palmdale animal care centers.
