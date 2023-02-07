Pakistan Obit Pervez Musharraf

Then US President Bush (right) shakes hands with then Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf, on Nov. 10, 2001, at a news conference at New York’s Waldorf – Astoria Hotel.

 Ed Bailey/AP Photo

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Gen. Pervez Musharraf, who seized power in a bloodless coup and later led a reluctant Pakistan into aiding the US war in Afghanistan against the Taliban, has died, officials said Sunday. He was 79.

Musharraf, a former special forces commando, became president through the last of a string of military coups that roiled Pakistan since its founding amid the bloody 1947 partition of India. He ruled the nuclear-armed state after his 1999 coup through tensions with India, an atomic proliferation scandal and an Islamic extremist insurgency. He stepped down, in 2008, while facing possible impeachment.

