SAN JOSE — Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo Manrique surrendered to US federal agents Friday to be extradited to Peru, where he faces charges of accepting millions of dollars in bribes as part of a mammoth corruption scandal in which four of Peru’s ex-presidents have been implicated.
Toledo’s surrender ends a yearslong legal battle against his extradition, which started in 2019 when he was arrested at his home in Menlo Park, Calif. Federal prosecutors have said Peruvian officials will travel to Northern California to pick up Toledo and fly him back to Peru. It’s not immediately known when that will happen.
(1) comment
Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo Manrique....Joe Biden...Birds of a Feather...? Skim Together.. ;)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.