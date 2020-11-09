PALMDALE — Palmdale School District Personnel Commission Chairwoman Kathleen Duren will start a new three-year term on the commission beginning Dec. 1.
The three-member Personnel Commission oversees the recruitment, selection, regulation, discipline and dismissal of classified employees under the merit system.
There is one member appointed by Palmdale School District trustees; one member appointed by California Service Employees Association Chapter 296, which represents Palmdale School District classified employees; and one member appointed by the other appointees.
Palmdale trustees appointed Duren to the full-term seat at their Nov. 3 meeting. The term expires Nov. 30, 2023.
Duren, a retired district employee, previously served as the CSEA appointee. She resigned last year when Palmdale trustees appointed her to serve the remainder of former Commissioner Don Wilson’s term. That term expires on Nov. 30.
Duren also serves as president of The Palmdale Aerospace Academy Board of Directors.
