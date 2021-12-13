PALMDALE — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle, early Sunday morning, authorities said.
Deputies were dispatched, at 2:14 a.m., to the area of 25th Street East and Joshua Hills Drive regarding a call of a person down, according to a lieutenant at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
Arriving paramedics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.
According to sources at the scene, the pedestrian was a woman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.