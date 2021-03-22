PALMDALE — A person was killed early Sunday during a single-vehicle crash on the Antelope Valley Freeway.
The crash occurred about 1 a.m. on the southbound freeway at 10th Street West, the California Highway Patrol reported.
CHP officers dispatched to the scene reported that a vehicle had crashed into the center divider and a person was lying in the southbound right lane.
